Part of roof destroyed in Hadleigh house fire
- Published
About 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze in a semi-detached house.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property Churchill Avenue in Hadleigh at about 19:45 BST on Sunday.
It said there were no reports of any injuries, but the building has been badly damaged with part of the roof destroyed.
A joint investigation with Suffolk Police is due to take place into the cause of the fire.
The fire service added that while the blaze was brought under control by 22:00, its crews remained at the scene checking for hot spots.
