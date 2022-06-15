Ipswich council's plan to replace pool with aquatics centre approved
- Published
Plans for a new aquatics centre to replace a popular swimming pool in Ipswich have been approved by the council.
Ipswich Borough Council' s executive has unanimously agreed to close Crown Pools and build a new facility on a car park next to Ipswich Town Football Club's Portman Road stadium.
There are also plans for a new facility at the Gainsborough Sports Centre.
Labour councillor Martin Cook said it was a "historic moment" for the town.
The authority previously said the town's current facilities were "a bit old fashioned".
Its new sports facilities strategy for 2022/23 includes replacing Crown Pools, which has been open since 1984, with a modern, low-carbon aquatics centre, due to open in 2027 and featuring water flumes, a bigger gym, better facilities for fitness classes, soft play and a cafe, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The development at Gainsborough, due to be open by Easter 2025, will feature an eight-court sports hall, bigger gym and fitness suites, new provision for the gymnastics centre and an eight-lane athletics track.
Investment for a new carbon-neutral facility for the Whitton area has also been pledged.
Elsewhere, management of Northgate High School community sports facilities will be handed back to Suffolk County Council, Fore Street baths will be made more energy efficient and the authority will continue to support Fusion in restoring Broomhill Lido.
Land designated for sport at Ravenswood will be developed as pitches and a pavilion.
Mr Cook said the strategy represented a "once in two generations" level of investment, while Bryony Rudkin, Labour portfolio holder for sport, said it was "a really exciting development".
"I think its been really important for us as part of the regeneration of the town centre that the leisure offer is a key part of that economy, so having an aquatics centre in the town centre is really important," she said.
It is hoped central government grants and other funding pots will help finance the schemes.
Ian Fisher, leader of the opposition Conservative group, said he was "fully behind the redevelopment of these facilities" but said he had worries about the lack of provision in the south west of the town.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk