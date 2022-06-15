Sudbury pop-up post office to restore service in town
- Published
A pop-up post office is to open to restore postal services in a town with a population of 20,000 people.
Sudbury lost its only post office earlier this month as the previous operator resigned.
Babergh District Council later granted a licence for a unit on Borehamgate shopping precinct until a long-term solution was found.
The Post Office said the temporary set-up would open on Wednesday 22 June at 09:00 BST.
It said there would be two counters in the pop-up and the temporary service would offer a "wide range of everyday post office services".
Staff from the previous branch would continue to work in the temporary store, the Post Office added.
Wendy Hamilton, from the Post Office, said: "We are delighted to be restoring services to Sudbury as we know how important a Post Office is to a community."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk