Suffolk Pride returns with parade through Ipswich
- Published
A festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community has returned with a parade through a town centre.
Musicians, roller skaters and drummers were joined by the major of Ipswich as they processed along Waterfront as part of Suffolk Pride 2022.
Organiser Lucy Edwards said this year they had concentrated on making it all "super accessible and inclusive" to people with disabilities.
The festival had to forego its parade last year over Covid concerns.
The procession set off from Dance East at 12:30 BST and gathered for an afternoon of entertainment at the Waterfront Building.
Lucy Edwards, Suffolk Pride's head of access and inclusion, said: "We've worked so hard on disability access this year, we've got British Sign Language interpreters, all our venues are wheelchair accessible and we've got disabled artists performing.
Ms Edwards continued: "We wanted to make it super accessible and inclusive not only for attendees but for artists as well.
"I've got muscular dystrophy and queer spaces aren't always accessible - night clubs and things like that - so it's so, so exiting for me that we've got this amazing, accessible queer space in Ipswich."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk