Lowestoft First Light Festival: 24-hour arts and music event returns
- Published
A 24-hour beach festival has returned after being cancelled twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The First Light Festival, in Lowestoft, Suffolk, ran from midday on Saturday until midday on Sunday.
The multi-arts and science event is held at the weekend closest to the summer solstice.
Genevieve Christie, the festival director in charge of programming, said Lowestoft was the country's most easterly point.
The event was funded by East Suffolk Council and the Arts Council.
This year a half marathon was held, as well as a cycling challenge in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, in Ipswich.
The inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft, was held in 2019 and attracted about 10,000 people.
