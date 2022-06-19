Lowestoft First Light Festival: 24-hour arts and music event returns

First Light Festival 2022Jenny Kirk/BBC
The festival was held on Lowestoft's South Beach

A 24-hour beach festival has returned after being cancelled twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The First Light Festival, in Lowestoft, Suffolk, ran from midday on Saturday until midday on Sunday.

The multi-arts and science event is held at the weekend closest to the summer solstice.

Genevieve Christie, the festival director in charge of programming, said Lowestoft was the country's most easterly point.

Rachael McMenemy/BBC
It began at midday on Saturday and is billed as Britain's only beach festival
Jenny Kirk/BBC
Headline acts included comedian Mark Thomas, DJ LTJ Bukem and jazz legend Andy Sheppard

The event was funded by East Suffolk Council and the Arts Council.

This year a half marathon was held, as well as a cycling challenge in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, in Ipswich.

The inaugural First Light Festival in Lowestoft, was held in 2019 and attracted about 10,000 people.

Rachael McMenemy/BBC
The free 24-hour event includes a sunlight stage event at dawn, watching the sun rise above the sea

