Suffolk road closed as lorry full of turkeys overturns
A road has been closed after a lorry carrying turkeys crashed into a ditch.
The driver was rescued by firefighters and all turkeys removed after the vehicle went over in Upper Holton, near Halesworth, at 04:20 BST.
Suffolk Police helped make the area safe and the East of England Ambulance Service attended. It is understood the driver was uninjured.
Sparrowhawk Road was closed at its junction with the B1124 Beccles Road for recovery of the lorry.
