Summer solstice: The people who drove through the night to see the sunrise
By Laurence Cawley
BBC News, East
- Published
The first place to see in the summer solstice in the UK was Ness Point in Lowestoft. Scores of people set their alarm clocks early or drove through the night to be there. Why?
'We've got the sun shining'
"A group of us in different vehicles left Land's End at around 21:30 BST last night and we watched the sun set there and within the rules of the road we've managed to get here to see the sun rise," says Stephen Thatcher, from Chelmsford, Essex.
"I think we've surprised ourselves - this is our first time. But a couple of guys here have done it more than once.
"It has been worth it. We've met people and we've got big smiles on our faces, it is all good."
Their route from Land's End to Ness Point was 432 miles (695km), because of a couple of road closures.
Asked whether seeing the sun set in Land's End or the sun rise at Ness Point was better, Mr Thatcher says: "Arriving here, of course. Here's where we've crossed the finish line and we've got the sun shining."
'It has been absolutely beautiful'
Mother and daughter Toni and Sophie Birkin, from Cambridge, saw the sun rise while sitting on a warm blanket with a glass of wine.
"We'd not been to Ness Point before, we'd not even realised it was here and then thought this was a good spot to watch it," says Sophie. "It was such a clear morning, it has been absolutely beautiful."
"It was great, we really enjoyed it," says Toni. "We said we are going to come next year and watch the sun go down."
Having seen the sunrise the pair planned to return to bed for some more sleep before returning home.
What is the summer solstice?
- The summer solstice - from the Latin word sōlstitium (made up of sōl which means "sun," and sistere which means "to stand still) - is the longest day of the year - that means it has the most hours of sunlight
- The summer solstice marks the end of spring and start of summer
- It occurs when the Earth's geographical pole - on either the northern or southern hemisphere - becomes most inclined towards the sun
'It is beautiful'
Student Nathan Ryans joined his parents to see in the summer solstice.
"This is my first time," he says. "I live locally here in Lowestoft but I've come back from university to see the solstice.
"I thought why not come back and see the sun rise today?
"It is beautiful - we arrived an hour before sunrise and it changes so quickly. It is great."
'It gives you an excuse to get up and see the sunrise'
David Barnes, from Basildon, Essex, is a summer solstice veteran, having seen the sunrise for each of the last five years.
"In one way it is a way of celebrating the tourism industry here in the UK," he says.
"It gives you an excuse to get up and see the sunrise. How often do we say we need to get up and see it? Well it is beautiful and today it is just stunning.
"Next stop for us from here is Wood Henge which is exactly half way to Land's End and we'll have an evening meal, watch the sun get lower and then go and watch the sun set with a beer in hand."
