Jack Last died of a blood clot days after Covid jab, inquest told
- Published
A fit and and well 27-year-old died after developing a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid vaccination, an inquest heard.
Jack Last, of Stowmarket, was given the jab on 30 March 2021 and a week later was being sick and had a headache, the hearing in Ipswich was told.
A CT scan on 10 April revealed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley heard Mr Last had surgery and treatment but died on 20 April, 2021.
A decision had been taken to withdraw his treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, the hearing was told.
The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of an internal case review and pre-inquest review.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk