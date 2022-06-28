Sound City Ipswich to return in June 2023 with new name
The organisers of a town centre music festival have said it would return next year with a new name and at a different time of year.
Sound City Ipswich debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days.
It worked in partnership with Sound City Liverpool, which started in 2008.
The Sound City Ipswich team said after two "hugely successful festivals" it would return in 2023 as an independent event.
It said the event, which has been held in October, would also return as an annual summer festival under a new name.
In a statement, the organisers said: "The team at Sound City Liverpool gave us an incredible opportunity to reimagine live music in Ipswich and they have been a key part of our journey.
"Within just three years after our first meeting with them, we're bringing more and more incredible bands and artists to Ipswich all year round.
"The move to a June festival will give us a chance to show the town off in its best light and we look forward to sharing more details soon."
US songwriter BC Camplight, rapper TrueMendous and Working Men's Club were among about 60 acts to play the festival in 2021.
Organisers said 3,000 tickets were sold for the event that was held on 1 and 2 October.
The five venues included the newly reopened Baths on Civic Drive.
In the 1960s and 1970s, boards were placed over the swimming pool of what is now the Baths so the venue could host the likes of Led Zeppelin, Cream and Rod Stewart.
