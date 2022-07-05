Celebrate 70: Woodbridge Jubilee art show features 70 portraits for 70 years
- Published
An art exhibition featuring 70 portraits to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign has gone on display at a church.
Celebrate 70 at St Marys Church in Woodbridge features work produced entirely in Suffolk to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Organisers said it was a "celebration of human diversity through art".
Nick Cottam, of Friends of St Mary's Church, said the show reflected "a whole gamut of human emotions".
Organisers said the art showed the "faces, people, moods and the human form" portrayed by emerging and professional artists who range in age from 11 to 96 years old.
"It's an really wonderful diverse collection of portraits with suffering, anxiety, hope, joy, fear, a whole gamut of human emotions are reflected in the show and we're really excited about it," Mr Cottam said.
"We will have five or six new portraits of the Queen as well - some new interpretations - it should be quite a moving show."
Curator Claire Fried said putting the exhibition together had been a "wonderful journey" and they had found some "incredible pieces".
"They all sort of speak to you because the inspiration was the Queen and her people, so there's a lot of communication out of the canvas coming to the spectator," she said.
Celebrating 70 can be seen at St Marys Church, Market Hill, Woodbridge from 2-17 July.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk