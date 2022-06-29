Ipswich Regent Theatre 'desperately' needs to expand, manager says
A Grade II listed theatre "desperately" needs to expand to enable it to put on "bigger shows", its manager said.
The Regent Theatre in Ipswich has submitted plans for a separate building in its car park.
The building would provide "additional dressing rooms, catering facilities and wardrobe spaces", theatre manager Richie Ross said.
Ipswich Borough Council is due to discuss and decide on the plans at a meeting later.
Mr Ross said the theatre has had to "turn down shows recently because we couldn't fit them in".
"It's a shame because we know we have demand for them in Suffolk," he said.
"We haven't had much investment backstage for quite some time now.
"As shows are getting bigger and more technically challenging, we're really restricted for space."
Mr Ross said he hoped the plans would be approved by councillors.
"We desperately need it," he said.
"We want to bring bigger shows to Ipswich and it would be a shame if we couldn't facilitate that moving forward."
