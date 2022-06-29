Needham Market railway bridge struck by a lorry
- Published
Train services have been suspended after a bridge was struck by a lorry.
The vehicle hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST.
Suffolk Police said no-one was hurt and no road closure was required.
Greater Anglia said all services between Ipswich and Stowmarket, including the line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, were initially cancelled. It said all lines had reopened but there were some delays.
It apologised for any inconvenience caused.
#NeedhamMarket - Owing to a road vehicle striking a railway bridge at Needham Market all lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 29, 2022
Network Rail staff are on route to site to carry out safety checks on the bridge expected time of arrival 11.20
