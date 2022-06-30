Ipswich Regent Theatre expansion plans unanimously approved
- Published
The go-head to expand a Grade II listed theatre will help "boost" its future a council has said.
Ipswich Borough Council unanimously approved planning permission to develop the town's Regent Theatre.
A new building, for additional dressing rooms, catering facilities and wardrobe space, will be built on its car park.
Labour councillor Sophie Connelly said the theatre "will be thrilled its plans for improvement have been agreed" as it bigger shows could come to the area.
Theatre manager Richie Ross hpreviously said it had had to turn down shows "because we couldn't fit them in" and although the demand was there, it was "restricted for space".
Ms Connelly, the council's portfolio holder for culture, said: "The Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved planning permission for new dressing room facilities to the rear of Ipswich Regent Theatre.
"Securing improvement for the venue, without adversely affecting an important heritage asset in our town."
She added: "We are confident that these enhancements to our arts and culture offering in a positive way will boost the longer-term sustainability of Ipswich Regent Theatre as a destination venue."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk