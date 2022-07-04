Ipswich Music Day returns to celebrate local talent

Ipswich Music Day
Ipswich Music Day was held in Christchurch Park on Sunday

A free festival returned to a town's park to celebrate music, culture and local talent.

The 32nd Ipswich Music Day was held in Christchurch Park on Sunday, featuring six stages of live entertainment and music from upcoming local artists.

Organisers described it as the UK's biggest one-day free music festival.

It formed the second day of the Ipswich Music Weekend after about 17,000 people attended the Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival on Saturday.

It is thought about 40,000 people attended Ipswich Music Day
Acts performed across six stages in the town centre park
Ipswich Borough Council said the event is the UK's biggest one-day free music festival
Mersea Island duo Wilswood Buoys were among the performers
Country pop singer Breeze Redwine played on the BBC Suffolk stage
It was a day for all of the family and four-legged friends

