Man arrested over stabbing in Bury St Edmunds car park
A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a multi-storey car park in a town centre.
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the Parkway car park in Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.
Suffolk Police said the victim had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital, where his condition was described as stable.
A 27-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
Police said they believed the two men were known to each other.
A cordon remains in place at the car park, which is currently closed to vehicles.
