Man arrested over stabbing in Bury St Edmunds car park

Parkway car park in Bury St EdmundsSteve Huntley/BBC
A man was stabbed at the Parkway car park in Bury St Edmunds on Monday

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a multi-storey car park in a town centre.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the Parkway car park in Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.

Suffolk Police said the victim had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

A 27-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Police said they believed the two men were known to each other.

Steve Huntley/BBC
Police remained at the scene of the stabbing on Tuesday

A cordon remains in place at the car park, which is currently closed to vehicles.

