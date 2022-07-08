Woman fails roadside eye test on drive from Manchester to Suffolk
A woman who failed a roadside eye test after driving more than 200 miles (322km) has had her licence revoked, police said.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had received a report about the woman's "manner of driving" before stopping the vehicle.
She "failed to read" a number plate from 20m (66ft) before "eventually" reading it from 3m (10ft), police said.
The DVLA states a number plate needs to be read from 20m to drive safely.
On Twitter, the police team said it "wouldn't have been too bad if the driver had just gotten in the car but she had driven from Manchester before being stopped in Suffolk".
Her failure of the sight test resulted in "immediate revocation" of her driving licence, the team added.
