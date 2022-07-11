Ipswich Town: Portman Road big screen plan on schedule says club
A new big screen and digital advertising boards will be installed at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium in time for the new season.
Mark Ashton, Ipswich Town chief executive, said a "lot of change" had taken place at the League One club's home during the summer.
A gap has been created between the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and the Cobbold Stand to allow access for machinery.
Mr Ashton said the work was on schedule for the opening match against Bolton.
"The stadium has gone through a lot of change in the summer," he told Mark Murphy's Life's a Pitch programme on BBC Radio Suffolk.
"By Bolton, we will hopefully have the digital advertising boards in. The big screen is tracking on schedule so that should be in and operational."
Town kick off their campaign against the Wanderers on 30 July.
"The stadium has been a building site for the last two or three months so it will be nice to get it back up and running," said Mr Ashton.
The club's redevelopment plans, which also include dugouts, were approved by Ipswich Borough Council.
Changing room facilities have also been upgraded, while another big screen will be installed in the stadium's Fan Zone area.
In March, the club announced it had purchased land behind the stadium that was formerly occupied by a gym and office outlet.
It has yet to announce plans for the site.
