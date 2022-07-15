Ukrainian refugees offered free English lessons in Woodbridge
Free English classes for Ukrainian refugees are helping to make their life more "tolerable", a volunteer said.
Shoel Stadlen, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, set up the weekly classes with his British/Ukrainian wife, Natasha Sigal, and teacher Emma Love.
He said it was to help integrate the into the community.
Svitlana, who is among those attending, said: "It gives hope, faith and confidence that we will be able to work, study and live."
The classes started on 30 June with 13 people, aged between one and 63, at The Salvation Army in Woodbridge.
They are due to move to St Mary's, Woodbridge from 21 July.
He was inspired to create the sessions after seeing the success of the nearby Kesgrave Ukraine Hub, near Ipswich, run by Nataliya Lawrence and Helen Witgreffe.
"They're a model of what can be done", he said.
Ukrainians living in Woodbridge and the surrounding villages of Great Bealings, Ufford, Melton and Campsea Ashe have attended the lessons.
Nina, who has attended, said: "Classes like this, run by volunteers, help us with basic communication that we need every day and also bring people together and overcome loneliness.
"The people in Woodbridge are very tolerant and care deeply about the problems and pains of refugees and, of course, we are very grateful.
"It gives us the opportunity to wait for victory over the aggressors in our country."
Ksenia, who travelled from Ukraine with her youngest son, daughter-in-law and grandson, said she was "lucky" to have found the class.
"Through communication and learning, it is easier for us to integrate into English society."
'Confusion and turmoil'
Mr Stadlen said: "I just wanted to make sure that Ukrainians in the area didn't feel like they were isolated, we just wanted to bring them together as much as we could.
"For some people the English classes will be about making things manageable and tolerable, in a period of complete confusion and turmoil.
"We want them to know they're welcome, we understand everything they're going through and we support them."
