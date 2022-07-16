Long queue as historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers shuts down
People have queued for hours at a closing down sale at a jewellers, thought to be one of the oldest retailers in Bury St Edmunds.
Thurlow Champness & Son has been run by the same family since 1901 but the shop is thought to date back 277 years.
Due to hot weather, bottles of water were handed out to customers, some of whom had been queuing before 06:00 BST.
Owner Trevor Salt said the closure was "very sad" but he wanted to retire while he could "still enjoy myself".
Emma Bell was among those to visit the shop while they still could, saying the business was part of what she associated with the town.
She said: "It's always been there - it's just part of Bury and it's sad they're closing but thought we'd come along and see what's on offer."
Yuna Higgins, from Thurlow, said she had special memories of the store as her wedding ring came from there more than 50 years ago.
She said the shop had "served me well over the years" and she "was sad to see them go; it's part of Bury".
"My wedding ring came from there 54 years ago," she added, "it's been part of the family."
Arriving to work on Saturday morning, Mr Salt said there was already a queue of people and that some "well organised" customers had brought their own chairs to camp out from before 06:00 BST, meaning they had waited for four hours when the store opened.
"We've had a lot of comments, people are quite shocked and surprised and sad," he said.
With the closing-down sale under way, the store is set to shut its doors for good at the end of August.
Mr Salt said: "This business was set up by my step-father's father in 1901 but originally it was a watchmakers in the mid 17th Century. So we've been here for 277 years continually trading in clocks, watches and jewellery."
But he explained while closing was "very sad", neither of his children wanted "to come into the business so I don't have anyone to succeed me, so after much debate we decided to finish now".
He said: "I have been her for 40 years almost exactly and I have just hit the big 60. I really just wanted to retire while I'm still young enough to enjoy myself."
