Corrie Mckeague: Memorial to be held at RAF Honington
- Published
A memorial service is to be held for RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague at his former base, his mother has said.
Mr Mckeague, an airman from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds Suffolk on 24 September 2016.
An inquest in March concluded he died after getting into a commercial bin which was tipped into a waste lorry.
His mother Nicola Urquhart said the family were now "ready for a memorial".
The service will take place at the church at RAF Honington in Suffolk on 6 August.
Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page, Ms Urquhart said she had "struggled to come to terms" with the findings of the inquest but "as a family we are ready to have a memorial for Corrie".
"The Royal Air Force are holding a military memorial for Corrie for us," she wrote.
"I will never be able to thank the RAF for all they have done and tried to do for us, for all they did for Corrie."
The service is due to begin at 11:00 BST and the family have said "anyone can attend the service".
Ms Urquhart requested that anyone who plans to attend, and is able to wear a uniform, does so.
"For all others, we would ask you wear what you feel comfortable in, bright colours would be lovely to see," she wrote.
The family have requested no flowers and will instead take a collection for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk