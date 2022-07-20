Field catches fire on outskirts of Ipswich
- Published
A fire service has attended a field blaze on the outskirts of Ipswich, soon after it stood down its state of emergency caused by high temperatures.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze off London Road in Ipswich at 20:05 BST.
Seven crews were at the fire, which caused large plumes of smoke to be visible in the town.
On Twitter the service said: "Even though the temperature has dropped we continue to attend fires in the open."
It warned people to be cautious with the ground still "tinder dry" from the recent heatwave.
The service said the fire was out but some crews remained on site to dampen down.
On Tuesday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after firefighters were called out to "a significant number of incidents", of which 49 were fires in the open.
They included large blazes at a field in Campsea Ashe and a park in Ipswich.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk