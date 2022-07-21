Ipswich: Man jailed after girls suffers life-changing injury in crash with parked car
A man has been jailed after young girl received a life-changing head injury when he ploughed into a parked car.
Adam Darbous, 23, of Cecil Road, in Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the crash in February.
After failing to stop for police in London Road, Ipswich, he hit a Daihatsu Sirion with a family of four inside, on Burlington Road.
A judge at Ipswich Crown Court jailed him for a total of 14 months.
He had also admitted possession with intent to supply class B drugs at an earlier hearing.
'Deplorable actions'
Darbous had driven at speeds of more than 60mph in a black BMW to evade police in the residential area before hitting the parked car at about 19:00 GMT and fleeing the scene.
An 11-year-old girl, inside the parked car, sustained a serious, life-changing head injury and her parents and younger brother sustained minor injuries.
After the collision, a large quantity of cannabis was found in the the BMW.
Just before 21:30 GMT the next day, Darbous handed himself in to police custody.
He was given a 24-month prison sentence, which was reduced to 14 months for his early guilty plea, and disqualified from driving for five years.
The offender was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for the drug offence, which was reduced to four months given his guilty plea. Both sentences will be served concurrently.
Det Ch Insp Chris Hinitt, from Suffolk Police, said: "It is clear from the manner of his driving that Darbous was attempting to evade police due to the cannabis within his vehicle.
"This was a horrific incident for the family injured as a result of his deplorable actions.
"The young girl is still suffering as a result of this collision, having sustained a significant head injury which is likely to impact her for the rest of her life."
He added that while the sentence "will not turn back time "he hoped it brought "some comfort to the family that he has been held to account for his actions".
