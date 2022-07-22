Latitude Festival begins with headliner Lewis Capaldi
- Published
People have begun arriving at one of the UK's biggest festivals following a week of record-breaking temperatures.
Latitude at Henham Park near Southwold, Suffolk, runs until Sunday with headliners Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.
The festival also features comedy, arts, cooking and entertainment for children.
Organiser Melvin Benn said: "The arena has never looked better and the vibe is wonderful already."
Other acts set to perform include Foals, Groove Armada and the Manic Street Preachers, while Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard and Reginald D Hunter headline the comedy stage.
Temperatures in Suffolk hit 39C (104F) on Tuesday, but the forecast was significantly cooler for the week with a high of 26C (79F) on Sunday.
Organisers have asked festival-goers not to bring in anything that could start fires.
Mr Benn told BBC Look East "everybody is on full alert" for fires and he asked people to avoid using disposable barbeques.
About 40,000 people are expected to attend the festival each day, which ran last year as a government Covid-19 test event.
Mr Benn said: "We've had some time to get together this year. We only had days last year and people enjoyed it enormously."
Lynne Mcintosh, who has travelled down from Aberdeen, said: "It's just a good family atmosphere, it's great for the children.
"There's no bedtime at Latitude for the children."
"Or for us," added her daughter Lauren Stratford, who has come from Barnsley.
