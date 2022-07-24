Woman dies in Saxmundham caravan fire
A woman has died following a blaze which engulfed a caravan.
Three other people were injured in the fire and taken to hospital after the incident at a caravan site near Saxmundham at 04:40 BST.
Suffolk Police said the blaze was confined to one caravan and the woman's next of kin are being supported.
East Suffolk Council, the police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue are jointly investigating the blaze.
