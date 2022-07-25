Crews tackle Brandon forest fire
Eight crews from two counties have been tackling a forest fire in Suffolk.
It broke out in the London Road area of Brandon shortly before 01:00 BST, on the edge of Thetford Forest.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were using hose reel jets and beaters to tackle the fire and although it was still alight, "good progress is being made".
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.
