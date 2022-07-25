Latitude 2022 in pictures: Ed Sheeran joins Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran preforming with Snow Patrol at Latitude 2022Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Suffolk native and Latitude veteran Ed Sheeran made a surprise guest appearance with Snow Patrol on Sunday, who in turn headlined the first Latitude in 2006

Tens of thousands made the most of the sunshine as the Latitude festival played out with its mix of music, art, comedy and a few surprises.

Last year's festival at Henham Park was a government pilot event, testing whether big-scale events could return in the middle of a pandemic.

This year, the restrictions were gone. Ravers raved, mosh pits formed and a few brave souls even swam in the lake to cool off at temperatures climbed.

A drone captures Henham Park site from the air

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The Obelisk Arena is Latitude's biggest stage and is named after Henham Park's small stone monument
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Chart-topper Example thrilled festival goers on Saturday with his mix of electronic, rap and pop - the performer is about to release his eighth album
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The Obelisk Arena was packed through the weekend for acts including Foals, Los Bitchos, Shed Seven, Alfie Templeman, Mark Owen and the Manic Street Preachers
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Even after 24 months out the limelight, Lewis Capaldi drew the biggest crowd of the Latitude's opening day. "Thanks for coming back in this many numbers," he said

The line-up was a little uneven. For every Lewis Capaldi or Phoebe Bridgers, there was a new or left-field act that meant nothing to the festival's largely mainstream audience of middle-aged parents and kids. It was no surprise that nostalgic 90s/00s bands like Groove Armada and Shed Seven drew some of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

Musical highlights included Lewis Capaldi's big-hearted singalong set on Friday night; US indie singer Phoebe Bridgers, whose hushed acoustic songs cast a spell over the BBC Sounds stage; Little Simz, seemingly having the time of her life at the Obelisk arena; and Take That's Mark Owen, who got the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to his 10-year-old daughter Fox.

As many of the performers at the Comedy Arena noted, Covid seemed to have been completely forgotten at the first full Latitude since 2019. "Remember banging a pan in the street in your pyjamas?" asked Kerry Godliman. "Did we dream that?"

But compére David Morgan urged caution, telling fans: "Please, please, please take a lateral flow test when you get home."

I've got a swab up my nose right now.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Being family-friendly is a big part of Latitude, with many youngsters experiencing their first festival there
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The Comedy Arena consistently attracts big names and this year Frankie Boyle played to a packed tent with crowds spilling out into the open air
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Mercury/Mobo-nominated Little Simz has come a long way since handing out mixtapes in the school playground - she thrilled the crowds on Saturday afternoon
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The Latitude coloured sheep are almost as famous at the artists and are a tradition on the festival site
The Shires, from Hertfordshire, played a set on the BBC Sounds stage. It was their last gig for a while as Chrissie is expecting twins. "They are wriggling about like crazy but it's a lovely experience," she said on stage
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Festival food was available in a variety of world flavours with Gary Lineker one of the celebrities on the pass in the Guest Chefs kitchen

