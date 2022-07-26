Knodishall fire: Police question two boys over blaze on common
Two boys are being questioned by police about a blaze on a common that forced more than 100 people to be evacuated from their homes.
Sixteen appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service fought the flames at Knodishall Common on Sunday evening.
Suffolk Police said officers had interviewed one boy and a second was due to be questioned later.
The force is treating the fire as a case of suspected arson with intent to endanger life.
Anyone with footage or information that could assist the inquiry has been asked to get in touch.
