Newmarket's July Racecourse to be redeveloped in time for 2023 season
- Published
Newmarket's July Course is to undergo redevelopment from the autumn to improve facilities for jockeys and racegoers.
The Jockey Club, which owns the course, has announced the building housing the weighing room and the Head-on-Stand will be redeveloped.
Work is expected to start later this year and be ready for the course to reopen in June 2023.
Newmarket Racecourse has two sites, the Rowley Mile and July Course.
The July Course plays host to major events in the racecourses calendar including the July Festival.
The weighing room will be upgraded but the thatched roof on the building will be retained, the Jockey Club said.
Other changes include redevelopment of the course's Head-on-Stand and trackside bar facilities which will include a first floor viewing terrace with views of the racecourse.
Solar panels and low energy lighting are also being added.
Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We are excited to be undertaking this project which will deliver an improved experience for both participants and racegoers.
"The new complex will give racing professionals and participants the top-class facilities they need as well as enhancing the customer experience, all whilst maintaining the unique look and feel of The July Course."
