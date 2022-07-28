Police received calls about Ipswich cannabis factory before fire
Three anonymous calls were made to police about an alleged cannabis farm before a fire there damaged five homes, it has emerged.
More than 20 firefighters tackled the fire on Kitchener Road, Ipswich, just before 22:30 BST on 29 May.
County councillor Debbie Richards told the BBC the police "should have taken more notice of all the warnings".
Suffolk Police said its inquiries "didn't meet the required threshold" for a search warrant.
The force confirmed it received "three anonymous sources" reporting a smell in the area and that officers had attempted to ascertain "which address the smell was coming from".
Officers were unable to "obtain the required further evidence to support increased police action", a spokesman said.
No further reports were received between the police inquiries and the fire taking place, the force said.
Ms Richards said: "I feel the police should have taken more notice of all the warnings about something going on in that house, because it's well known that cannabis farms are a fire hazard.
"With these little terraced houses that have a shared loft space, the fire can just rip through.
"Many people reported it and nothing significant was done."
The house was being used as an illegal cannabis farm, the police said, but no arrests have been made in connection with the fire.
Locals clubbed together to recognise the people who helped residents to safety on the night of the fire.
Paul Casabonas, who was among those to receive an award from his community, told BBC Radio Suffolk the fire was "absolutely horrific".
"I tried to get into the house where the fire was because there was no response, but I was beaten back by the smoke and flames," he said.
"I tried to alert the neighbours to make sure they got out. I can't imagine what they went through."
