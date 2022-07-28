Felixstowe: Strike threat at UK's biggest container port
Workers have voted to take strike action at the UK's busiest container port in a dispute over pay.
The union Unite said 92% of its members at the Port of Felixstowe voted in favour of strike action and there was an 81% turnout.
It said Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company was offering a pay increase of 5% which was effectively a pay cut.
Port spokesman Paul Davey said: "Both parties are still talking and we hope to avoid any industrial action."
He said: "The company made what we believe to be a very fair offer and we are disappointed with the result of the ballot."
In a statement, Unite said: "The dispute is a result of the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company offering a pay increase of just 5% to its workers. This is an effective pay cut with the real (RPI) rate of inflation currently standing at 11.9%.
"Last year the workforce received a below inflation pay increase of 1.4%."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The bottom line is this is an extremely wealthy company that can fully afford to give its workers a pay rise. Instead it chose to give bonanza pay outs to shareholders touching £100m."
Unite regional officer Miles Hubbard said: "Strike action at Felixstowe will inevitably create huge disruption across the UK's supply chain."This dispute is of Felixstowe's own making.
"Strike dates have yet to be announced but even at this late stage the dispute could be resolved by the company returning to negotiations and making a realistic offer."
The Port of Felixstowe is the UK's biggest container port, handling 48% of container trade, the union said.
