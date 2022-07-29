Barham fire: Crews tackle blaze involving 45 acres of crops
- Published
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving 45 acres of crops in Suffolk.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on land off Church Lane in Barham, near Ipswich, at about 13:50 BST.
A spokeswoman for the service said six engines were at the scene and the blaze involved standing and cut crops.
Suffolk Police also attended the incident, but a spokeswoman for the force said the blaze had not affected nearby roads.
