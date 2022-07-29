Barham fire: Crews tackle blaze involving 45 acres of crops

Fire in BarhamLeanne Webb
The fire involved 45 acres of standing and cut crops, the fire service said

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving 45 acres of crops in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on land off Church Lane in Barham, near Ipswich, at about 13:50 BST.

A spokeswoman for the service said six engines were at the scene and the blaze involved standing and cut crops.

Suffolk Police also attended the incident, but a spokeswoman for the force said the blaze had not affected nearby roads.

Leanne Webb
Suffolk Police supported the fire service at the scene

