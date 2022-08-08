Ipswich footballer attacked by balaclava gang with machete
- Published
A footballer was allegedly attacked during a match by a group of people in balaclavas and wielding a machete.
The man, in his 20s, was injured during a match between Hope Church and Unity at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Suffolk Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to arm and hip wounds.
Two boys, 15 and 16, have been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in public.
They are expected to appear before magistrates later.
A police spokesperson said the force received reports that "a man had been injured with a machete on the grounds of the Gainsborough Sports Centre on Braziers Wood Road by a group of males wearing balaclavas".
"The suspects then fled the scene on foot via the car park," the spokesperson said.
Officers believe the victim and alleged attackers are known to each other.
The victim has been discharged from hospital.
On Saturday, Suffolk Football Association wrote on Twitter that it was "aware a very serious incident took place at a football match in Ipswich this afternoon.
"We are working with the relevant authorities to fully understand what happened, and supporting those involved."
Bryony Rudkin, portfolio holder for sports at Ipswich Borough Council, which runs the sports centre, said: "I was shocked and saddened that something like this could happen anywhere in Ipswich and I really hope the victim recovers well and quickly."
The match in which the man was injured was a friendly between Hope Church, a Christian team, and Unity, a team which includes refugees from a number of countries.
It is understood the man who was attacked is a member of Unity FC.
Both teams play in division three of the Suffolk and Ipswich League (SIL).
