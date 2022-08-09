Firefighters tackle blaze at Rushmere Heath
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, Ipswich, it said.
Large plumes of smoke have been seen across the town.
The fire service has asked people to avoid the area and residents living near the heath have been asked to keep all windows and doors shut.
It said six fire engines were on site and the fire was surrounded.
Ipswich Town FC advised supporters travelling to Portman Road for the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United to follow advice from the fire service.
ℹ️ We are aware of the fire near Rushmere Heath.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 9, 2022
Firstly, we hope everyone in the area is safe.
Supporters coming to the game this evening should follow advice from @SuffolkFire when travelling to Portman Road.#itfc https://t.co/eODWfSglJY
Station manager Andy Message said: "They [fire crews] have worked very hard in arduous conditions and will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots.
"Just as a reminder to the public - at the moment conditions are very dry, if you can do your best to avoid naked flames outside in barbecues and bonfires outside.
"At the moment we're exceptionally busy and expect to be over the next few days."
