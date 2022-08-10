Rushmere Heath: Fire crews monitoring for hot spots

Rushmere Heath fireJamie Niblock/BBC
Station manager Andy Message said fire crews "worked very hard in arduous conditions" to get the fire under control

Firefighters are continuing to monitor the heathland site of a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the 2.8 hectare (7 acre)-fire on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.

The fire was got under control, but a few hot spots remained so crews were carrying out regular inspections, a spokeswoman said.

The fire service received 149 calls about the blaze as it took hold.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
Six crews tackled the blaze, which is on heathland on the eastern edge of Ipswich, the fire service said
Jamie Niblock/BBC
Nearly 150 calls were received about the incident
Jamie Niblock/BBC
The fire spread across the heath, which is common land used by walkers and it also includes Rushmere Golf Club

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics