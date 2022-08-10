Rushmere Heath: Fire crews monitoring for hot spots
Firefighters are continuing to monitor the heathland site of a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the 2.8 hectare (7 acre)-fire on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, at 17:40 BST on Tuesday.
The fire was got under control, but a few hot spots remained so crews were carrying out regular inspections, a spokeswoman said.
The fire service received 149 calls about the blaze as it took hold.
