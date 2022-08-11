Suffolk's 'historic' parks and gardens project awarded grant
Uncovering the forgotten stories of historic parks and gardens helps protect them for future generations, a preservation body said.
A £36,000 grant to discover, celebrate and protect these landscapes in Suffolk has been awarded by Historic England.
Claire de Carle, of Buckinghamshire Gardens Trust (BGT) hoped it would inspire people to research Suffolk's lesser-known historic gardens.
Historic England said only 23 of the county's green spaces were protected.
Mrs de Carle, who is chair of the BGT, said: "Hardly any of Suffolk's gardens are on the register, and it's quite hard to get them listed as they're quite ephemeral, so that's why Historic England has earmarked Suffolk for this project."
Suffolk Gardens Trust volunteer support officer Karina Flynn said the project "aims to encourage Suffolk communities to help protect historic outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy".
Among the county's parks and gardens which are protected by the National Heritage List for England are Grade I listed Helmingham Hall, near Stowmarket, Grade II listed Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft and Grade II listed Felixstowe Cliff Gardens and Town Hall Garden.
Mrs de Carle has given a talk to Suffolk Gardens Trust volunteers to offer advice on how to start researching their county's historic gardens and parks.
Volunteers for Buckinghamshire Gardens Trust have compiled more than 80 reports on its historic gardens and parks since 2013.
Mrs de Carle said: "Each individual county knows their own gardens best and and [garden trusts] act as statutory consultees during planning applications.
"Often people don't think about historic views, but if you plonk a housing estate on a Capability Brown landscape, then it's gone and his legacy is most important to keep alive."
She added Milton Keynes' "tremendous park system" was a good example of landscape design that came into its own during the pandemic and also needed celebrating.
Christopher Laine, Historic England landscape architect, said: "I'm sure we'll be discovering some hidden historic gems that need protection and support."
