Lowestoft residents react after government approves £24.9m grant
- Published
A seaside town has seen its grant to spend £24.9m on regeneration approved by the government this week. Lowestoft, in Suffolk, was one of 100 in the UK to benefit from the Towns Fund, and East Suffolk Council says the approval is "incredible news". What do people in the town think to the plans?
'It puts Lowestoft on the map'
Emma Butler Smith, the theatre's chief executive, said the investment was "amazing news" which would see the building updated.
"We have an old building that needs lots of work doing to it and what we want to do is make it a theatre for the 21st Century, and for the people of Lowestoft," she said.
She said the money would allow the team to extend the stage and improve seating to attract bigger shows.
"It puts Lowestoft on the touring map and enables people to see things without going too far from home," she said.
'We've got such a classic place'
Jack London, 22, who has lived in Lowestoft all his life, said local businesses needed a helping hand.
"I feel like we've got such a classic place with all these fantastic buildings that need to be done up," he said.
"Unfortunately, having spent the last 20 years here I've seen it take a downturn in terms of investment - it's an opportunity is to get the high street back to what it should have been.
"What this town needs is proper local businesses."
'It needs to be accessible'
Local resident Mollie said Lowestoft was not well served by public transport.
"The town needs regenerating but it also needs to be accessible to people without their cars.
"So anything - walking, trains, buses - they all need updating, otherwise people won't come here," she said.
' They need to sort parking'
Pauline Kirby, who has lived in Lowestoft all her life, said the town centre was not what it used to be.
"I think they should do more with the precinct," she said, "and the market was nice when it was here.
"I was born here so they should try and get it back to how it was."
She said the Historic and Cultural Quarters would work "if you like that sort of thing".
"They won't bring people into Lowestoft," she said.
"They need to sort parking and the bridge for a start."
The vision for Lowestoft
East Suffolk Council said the "ambitious plans" would "enhance the town", with work due to be completed by March 2026.
The former Post Office and front of the vacant Lowestoft railway station building will be fully restored and back in use, under plans for a Station Quarter.
The Historic Quarter will see the town hall restored and celebrate Lowestoft's past.
Meanwhile, the Seafront Vision will see the redevelopment of Royal Plain to complement the refurbished East Point Pavilion.
Finally, the Port Gateway project will support the development of the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility for the offshore renewables sector.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk