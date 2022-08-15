Nurse whose Felixstowe park walk raised £25k for NHS dies
A retired nurse who walked 102 laps of a local park by her 102nd birthday to fundraise for the NHS has died.
Joan Rich clocked up more than 35 miles and raised £25,000 by walking in her local park in Felixstowe, Suffolk in 2020 during Covid restrictions.
She died on 29 July, less than two months before her 104th birthday.
Her daughter Diane Rich said she was an "amazing, courageous, warm and humorous" person who would be remembered for her kindness.
Mrs Rich used a walking frame or pushed her wheelchair to walk the 560m (1,840ft) route from her home, around Allenby Park, and back.
To start the challenge she was one of the first people to visit the park when it reopened after the first Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.
Donations for her efforts went to the same charity as those given to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33m for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Mrs Rich was a nurse at Felixstowe General Hospital between 1964 and 1978. During World War Two, she served with the Royal Military Police and was stationed in Jerusalem, nursing prisoners of war back to health.
Her daughter Diane said: "Most people who met her will remember Joan for her kindness.
"Joan's dream would be for people to show kindness, however great or small, to someone who needs help or support, but isn't expecting it.
"On reaching almost 104 years of age, Joan is testimony to how lives can be turned round by simple kindnesses from others - she received kindness, and she certainly gave it."
Ms Rich asked others to show kindness in memory of her mother.
On completing her challenge Mrs Rich said: "One person can make a difference if they set a goal and persevere.
"I hope the children who play here [in the park] know that.
"I hope they achieve things that bring them sunshine in their hearts when they look back on their past."
