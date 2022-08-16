Suspect device near Bury St Edmunds' Dobbies is detonated
The Army has carried out a controlled explosion of a device found near a garden centre, police said.
Suffolk Police said the Army's bomb disposal team had been sent close to Dobbies in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds.
The force said it was alerted by a member of the public just before 08:00 BST.
A police spokesman said the army moved the device to a safe location and carried out the controlled explosion.
Dobbies' outside area was sealed off but the store said it was fully back open.
