Watford General: Hole opens up in road close to hospital entrance
- Published
A hole in the road has opened up close to the main entrance to a Hertfordshire hospital.
It was first noticed outside Watford General Hospital in Vicarage Road at about 14:30 BST on Sunday and by 16:00 it had grown in size.
On Monday, security staff had to divert drivers from the immediate area as a temporary cover was placed over it.
The hospital said it was "subsidence" due to a "water leak, caused by ageing infrastructure".
A spokeswoman for West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said the area was cordoned off and there was still pedestrian access to the main hospital entrance.
"Our services are running as normal and patients should still attend appointments," she said.
"There is no impact on emergency ambulance arrivals.
"Traffic diversions and security teams are in place to direct vehicles, and all visitors are asked to access our car parks via the entrance off Thomas Sawyer Way."
She added that the hospital's estates and security teams were "working hard to resolve" the problem.
