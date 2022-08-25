'I live on ready meals as my electric cooker costs too much'

The only thing I get at the moment is my PIP (Personal Independence Payments), that's it. I've applied for Universal Credit. I got my last wages on 28 June which was £400 and I've had a little bit of money my dad left me. It was meant to go on decorating my house. He said I'd looked after him all these years, he wanted me to have somewhere to call home but I've been using that for everyday stuff, shopping and bills.