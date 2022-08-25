Heavy downpours lead to Norfolk and Suffolk flooding
- Published
Heavy rain in the early hours across parts of East Anglia has led to homes and buildings being flooded.
Areas of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, including Risbygate, Northgate and Bury Park Drive, were found waterlogged by firefighters.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended 10 incidents, including call-outs to Felixstowe and Newmarket.
In Fakenham, Norfolk, a Tesco supermarket re-opened after water breached the store.
Drivers are being warned not to speed by Suffolk Police after cars - one with a baby on board - were seen driving fast and too close together through standing water on the A14.
2 drivers following each other too close reported for speeding #A14 #Risby.— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 25, 2022
75-80mph in roadworks with a 50mph limit in appalling conditions of heavy rain & standing water.
1st vehicle had a baby on board
2nd vehicle had a flat tyre#fatal4 #slowdown@BuryStEdsPolice #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/wb4E70xZpv
The East of England has been warned by the Met Office to expect more heavy rain and thunderstorms until at least 15:00 BST.
