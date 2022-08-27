Arctic Monkeys: Suffolk venue 'privileged' to host band for new album
Hosting Arctic Monkeys while they recorded part of their new album was "a huge privilege", a 14th Century monastery said.
The band hired Butley Priory, in Suffolk, as an exclusive let last summer and took up residence for a few weeks.
Their latest album The Car will be released on 21 October.
The venue's general manager Donna Stockley said it was "exciting" to have musicians of "that sort of calibre".
She said the band did not really require any staff but were offered a private chef.
"They hired it exclusively, and in that sort of scenario, secrecy and discretion [are] required," she said.
"It was a huge privilege to be able to host the creation of a brand new album and play a small part in that."
Arctic Monkeys are due to headline Reading and Leeds festival this weekend, with the slot being their first UK gig since the release of their last album.
Ms Stockley said: "It seems more apparent that musicians are wanting to get out of the recording setup, to come away and find somewhere peaceful and inspiring where they can really take over and do what they do without any interruptions."
On their Instagram Butley Priory shared a picture of the band saying they could not wait to hear the new album.
The building is typically used for weddings but as they were postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, Ms Stockley said it gave them "freedom" to have the band members stay.
She said she believed the band chose the venue because of its acoustics, and hoped it would lead to more artists using it.
