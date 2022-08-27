Ipswich Town asks fans to clap in memory of baby who died
- Published
Ipswich Town fans have been asked to take part in a round of applause in memory of a baby girl who died.
Lilly Ann Allen was just 10 weeks old when she died earlier this month, the club said.
Fans have been asked to applaud during the 10th minute of Saturday's match against Barnsley at Portman Road.
Team captain Sam Morsy backed the campaign on social media and said it "would be amazing to get as many people involved in this".
💙 There will be a minute's applause at tomorrow's match with @BarnsleyFC when the clock hits 10:00 to remember Lilly Ann Allen.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 26, 2022
Lilly passed away earlier this month at the age of just 10 weeks.
May she rest in peace.#itfc pic.twitter.com/5VsR2chXJw
In a post shared on behalf of the girl's family, it said she was born on 25 May and died on 7 August.
It said though she had never been to see the club play, she had worn her Ipswich Town kit supporting the team with her family.
A tribute to Lilly will be published in the matchday programme.
It would be amazing for as many people as possible to be involved in this ❤️ https://t.co/GmuHT4aE3E— Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) August 24, 2022
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk