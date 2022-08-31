Ipswich becomes film set for historical drama

Vehicles belonging to the film production team at Cromwell Square in Ipswich
The production team has set up its technical unit at Cromwell Square in Ipswich, next to Norman Foster's Willis Building

A film crew has taken over a town centre car park as filming takes place for a historical drama.

The production team has set up its technical unit at Cromwell Square in Ipswich, and filming is understood to be taking place in the nearby church.

Ipswich Borough Council said the car park would be closed on Wednesday and again on 19 September.

Screen Suffolk said it was "delighted" to be working on a production in Ipswich.

It is understood filming is taking place in the nearby Church of St Nicholas, which is deconsecrated, and is now the St Nicholas Centre
The car park is closed while the production team are on site and will be again on 19 September

Screen Suffolk said it was unable to release further details but in a letter that has gone out to local residents, it was revealed the filming was for a historical action drama set in Roman times.

The county's official film office said the filming brought "investment to the county" and an opportunity for people to work on film sets locally.

