Suffolk fire crews rescue horse from swimming pool

The 26-year-old male horse being rescuedSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service
The horse had fallen into a pool in a garden in Blythburgh, near Southwold

Firefighters have rescued a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to help the 26-year-old male horse at an address in Blythburgh, near Halesworth, at about 19:50 BST on Sunday.

The fire service said it worked closely with a local vet and specialist rescue equipment and a crane were used to carefully lift the horse to safety.

Crews from Wrentham, Halesworth and Lowestoft were sent to the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
The 26-year-old male horse fell into the pool at about 19:50 BST on Sunday
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
A crane and specialist equipment were used to help him

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics