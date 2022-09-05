Suffolk fire crews rescue horse from swimming pool
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to help the 26-year-old male horse at an address in Blythburgh, near Halesworth, at about 19:50 BST on Sunday.
The fire service said it worked closely with a local vet and specialist rescue equipment and a crane were used to carefully lift the horse to safety.
Crews from Wrentham, Halesworth and Lowestoft were sent to the scene.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.