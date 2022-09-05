Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators say potential witnesses traced
- Published
A pair of potential witnesses have been traced two years after the remains of a man were found in bin bags in a river.
The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry.
Police released an image of two people seen on 19 August of that year walking two dogs and pulling a shopping trolley bag on Melford Road.
Officers said the couple had come forward and assisted them with their inquiries, and were not suspects.
Tests revealed the dead man was white, about 5ft 9in (1.8m) tall, of medium build and of north European heritage.
Previous tests revealed he died between 2008 and 2012, was in his late 50s or early 60s and of an "athletic or muscular build" , but no cause of death has been established.
Officers have reviewed missing person records locally and nationally, looked at DNA databases in the UK and abroad and continued to work with the National Crime Agency on the case.
They have collated more than 1,800 exhibits and taken more than 1,400 statements and reports.
Police have urged anyone with concerns about a male relative, friend or colleague, in his late 50s or early 60s, who had not been seen since the 2008-2012 period, to get in touch.
Officers also want to hear from anyone who noticed someone acting suspiciously in the days and weeks before the discovery.
