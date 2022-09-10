Requiem mass held for Queen Elizabeth II at St Edmundsbury Cathedral
- Published
A requiem mass has been held for Queen Elizabeth II at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.
Worshippers gathered at the Suffolk landmark to remember and give thanks for Her Majesty and herald in the new King, Charles III.
A requiem mass is a service praying for the soul of someone who has died.
Many attending said the death of the Queen on Thursday at Balmoral, Scotland, was a huge shock - despite her being 96.
Emma Cross shared many worshippers' thoughts: "I think we've all been very moved by her death, much more than we realised we would be.
"It's very sad for the whole nation. She's always just been there."
The Dean of St Edmundsbury, The Very Reverend Joe Hawes, said: "We're mourning the death of a much-loved sovereign."
He said the Queen's life was one "lived with a particular sense of qualities, of selflessness duty, service and deep humility and faith".
A book of condolence was opened for people to write messages and thoughts.