Great Waldingfield: Floral tributes left after death of mum and child
- Published
Floral tributes have been left after a mother and a daughter were found dead at a property.
Suffolk Police was called to the address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday.
A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were found dead and a 46-year-old man was detained, the force said.
Police said they were treating the two deaths as murder and it had referred itself to the police watchdog.
One of the cards on the flowers described "two beautiful souls taken so tragically" and said the mother and child would be "so missed".
The parish council wrote: "We are so sorry for your loss. It has been such a terrible time for your family - our love and prayers are with you."
A book of condolence has also been opened in memory of the mother and child.
The force said it was a "contained incident, with no wider threat to the community", adding officers believed all three individuals were known to each other.
The force said the man had serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Suffolk Police added as there had been "previous but not recent" contact between the victim and the force, the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A post-mortem examination on the woman concluded her cause of death was pressure on the neck. An examination on the 12-year-old girl is due to take place this week.
The force also said a gas leak was reported at the property which required neighbouring properties to be evacuated before it was made safe.
