Ipswich Half Marathon date announced after Queen's death postponement
- Published
A new date has been announced for a half marathon that was postponed following the death of the Queen.
The 13.1-mile (21km) running event in Ipswich had been due to return on Sunday for the first time in three years following cancellations due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.
Organisers rescheduled the event as the nation entered a period of mourning.
The new date has been set for Sunday, 23 October and all entries have been moved across automatically.
A spokeswoman for the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon said: "We were sorry not to deliver the event on Sunday, but following the passing of Her Majesty a number of factors meant that delivery wouldn't be possible.
"However, we are pleased to confirm the new date and look forward to seeing you all on the start line next month."
Organisers said they were not able to offer full refunds.
The half marathon replaced the Great East Run which was axed earlier this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. About 4,000 runners took part along the same route in 2019.
