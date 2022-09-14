Great Waldingfield: Girl found dead with mother died from stab wound
A 12-year-old girl who was found dead at a property died from a stab wound, police said.
The girl and her 44-year-old mother were found dead at the address in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury, at about 09:55 BST on Thursday.
Suffolk Police previously said her mother died from pressure to the neck.
The force said a 46-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, had been arrested on suspicion on two counts of murder.
Police said a post-mortem examination on Tuesday concluded the girl died from a stab wound to the abdomen.
Formal identification procedures had not yet taken place in respect of both victims, the force added.
Detectives said the man remained at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge under arrest, with his condition currently described as stable.
They said they were treating it as a "contained incident, with no wider threat to the community", and they understood all three individuals were known to each other.
Floral tributes have been left outside the property.
One of the cards on the flowers described "two beautiful souls taken so tragically" and said the mother and child would be "so missed".
The parish council wrote: "We are so sorry for your loss. It has been such a terrible time for your family - our love and prayers are with you."
A book of condolence has also been opened in Parish Church of St Lawrence in memory of the mother and child.
Suffolk Police said as there had been "previous, but not recent" contact between one of the victims and the force, the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The force also said a gas leak was reported at the property which required neighbouring properties to be evacuated before it was made safe.
